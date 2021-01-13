BLP Schools names Dr. Steven Cook new superintendent

The Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Dr. Steven Cook as the school district’s new superintendent.

“It was really clear he was the person for us,” Vice Chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia said.

Cook currently serves at the Superintendent at Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho, which serves 11,000 students.

Prior to that role, he served as Acting Superintendent at Douglas County School District in Colorado, which serves 68,000 students. He has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies.

“I am excited to come to Bend-La Pine Schools and continue to build upon the district’s strong education tradition and help bring to fruition the district’s efforts on equity, diversity and inclusion, while ensuring an unrivaled opportunity for innovation and an excellent education for every student,” Cook said.

Cook was named a finalist for the role in mid-December, along with Dr. Kristina Bellamy, the director of K-12 teaching and learning for the Anchorage School District.

He was chosen for the role after the two finalists participated in virtual forums, where they took questions from staff and community members.

Cook will begin the job on July 1, 2021.