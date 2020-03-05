BLP Schools approves new attendance boundaries for 2021-22

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson on Wednesday approved new middle and high school boundaries for the 2021-22 school year.

The new attendance areas were necessary to balance out student enrollment with the opening of a new SE Bend high school that fall.

“Our schools have been growing an average of 300 students each year and this new high school will go a long way to reduce overcrowding in our high schools,” Mikalson said. “We are grateful to the members of the committee for their dedication and believe their efforts will benefit students and staff alike for years to come.”

The district revealed the final proposed boundary changes in early February, but left it open for a public comment period.

Mikalson approved the new boundaries after studying input from community members and carefully reviewing recommendations from the Attendance Area Review Committee.

The changes will affect around 200 middle school students, but most of the changes will be seen at the high school level.

Bend Senior High School and Summit High School will see the greatest shift in students when the new high school opens.

The school, which is still under construction, will initially only include 9th and 10th graders. Students going into their junior or senior year will be considered resident students in their current attendance area. Students who want to stay at their current school will need to fill out area change requests, which aren’t guaranteed.

Some of the other noticeable changes include Pilot Butte Middle School adding some students between 3rd and 9th streets and east of Ward Road.

Bend High will add students from the Hollinshead Park area north of Olney/Neff and just west of St. Charles as well as students in neighborhoods along Brookswood Blvd. south to Murphy Road.

The new high school being built on 15th Street and Knott Road will pick up current Summit students who live south of Murphy and east of the Deschutes River.

Individuals can download the maps and read more about the process on our Attendance Area Webpage.

New High School Attendance Areas

New Middle School Attendance Areas