BLP Schools announces superintendent finalists; public forum set for Wednesday

Bend-La Pine Schools has announced the names of two finalists for its superintendent position.

The two will participate in interviews this week, including a virtual community forum open to the public on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to have two exceptional candidates meet our community – one of whom will ultimately serve as Bend-La Pine Schools’ next superintendent,” said Carrie Douglass, board chair. “We believe Bend-La Pine Schools is the best school district in the state, which helped us attract a diverse and talented group of candidates from across the country and abroad. After an extensive and inclusive search process, we’re confident these two candidates demonstrate the competencies desired by our community and Board for our next leader.”

The new leader would take over for Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist, who accepted the temporary post earlier this year as the pandemic paused the initial search.

Nordquist replaced Shay Mikalson, who left the district in July to take a position with the High Desert Education Service District.

In addition to the community forum, which will be streamed live on the district’s Vimeo and Facebook pages Dec. 16, community members can also learn more about the candidates, the process and submit a question for the public forum on the Superintendent Search website.

Feedback forms will be made available at the beginning of each session, available on our Superintendent Search website.

About the finalists:

Since 2018, Dr. Kristina Bellamy has been the Director of K-12 Teaching and Learning Anchorage School District in Alaska, which serves 48,000 students.

Bellamy previously served as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Renton School District in Washington, which serves 15,000 students.

From July 2013 through July 2016, she worked as the founder and then CEO of SOAR Academy charter school in Tacoma, one of Washington State’s first public charters, which served more than 100 students.

She has more than 18 years of public education experience including serving as a teacher, principal and administrator. She holds a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies.

“I am widely regarded as a tenacious advocate for students, and a culturally responsive leader who motivates and inspires others to action. As a systems-thinker, I build adult capacity to handle adaptive challenges, while driving equity- focused inquiry and action,” Bellamy stated in her application packet.

Bellamy’s virtual public meeting will happen Wednesday at 6:15 p.m.

Since 2018, Dr. Steven Cook currently serves as Superintendent at Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho, which serves 11,000 students.

Cook previously served as Acting Superintendent at Douglas County School District in Colorado, which serves 68,000 students.

From 2014-2018 he served as Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools and Deputy Superintendent at Douglas County School District.

Cook has more than 30 years of public education experience including serving as teacher, principal and superintendent. He holds a Doctorate of Education Leadership and Policy Studies.

“I am a leader that leans heavily on courage, integrity, and relationships. I have a proven ability to bring individuals with diverse ideas together around a common purpose and create win-win solutions,” Cook said in his application packet. “I have a heart for all students, and a heart for supporting educators to reach new levels of excellence in their profession through these experiences and relationships.”

Cook’s virtual public meeting will happen Wednesday at 5 p.m.

