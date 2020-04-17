BLP begins online kindergarten registration for 2020-21 school year

Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 academic year has started for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Online registration is open now for all incoming kindergartners.

“We strongly encourage families with incoming kindergartners to register as soon as possible, as it helps us determine planning and staffing needs for the coming year,” said Gary Timm, Executive Director of Elementary Programs for Bend-La Pine Schools.

Timms says every school is planning ways to connect with families and new kindergarten students in the coming months.

Schools are also planning to host in-person events in August. Bend-La Pine Schools is planning for more than 1,200 new kindergarteners to start school in the fall of 2019.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be 5-years-old or before Sept. 1, 2020.

Those who cannot register online can request a paper enrollment form by calling their neighborhood school.

Families can find their neighborhood school