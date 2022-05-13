▶️ Watch Live: Sunday night ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse

(Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the eclipse would not be visible from Central Oregon.)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. It will be visible in Central Oregon starting just after sunset.

The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.

Those in Central Oregon will be able to see it starting just after sunset, but the ambient light may make it a little harder to see. The National Weather Service in Pendleton said the eclipse will start at 8:29 p.m. and totality will come at 9:11 p.m.

You can also watch in the livestream below.