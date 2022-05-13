▶️ Watch Live: Sunday night ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse

(Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the eclipse would not be visible from Central Oregon.)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. It will be visible in Central Oregon starting just after sunset.
The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning.
The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year.
Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.
Those in Central Oregon will be able to see it starting just after sunset, but the ambient light may make it a little harder to see. The National Weather Service in Pendleton said the eclipse will start at 8:29 p.m. and totality will come at 9:11 p.m.
You can also watch in the livestream below.
What is a lunar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.
How can I observe the eclipse?
You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.
The eastern half of the United States and all of South America will have the opportunity to see every stage of the lunar eclipse. Totality will be visible in much of Africa, western Europe, Central and South America, and most of North America.