BLM to reopen Lower Deschutes, John Day river access, campgrounds

The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management will reopen boat launches and boat take-outs on the Lower Deschutes River and the John Day River starting Thursday, according to Lisa Clark, Prineville BLM public affairs specialist.

Clark said all dispersed and designated campgrounds along the lower Deschutes River will also re-open for overnight use on Thursday. That includes campgrounds in the Cline Buttes, Crooked River Ranch and Lower Crooked River areas.

Trip leaders holding boater passes to launch Thursday or later will be able to run trips with several restrictions, according to Clark. Harpham and Sandy Beach launches are not yet open. Boating from Maupin City Park to Sandy Beach is not yet allowed, and any floating on that portion of the river is not allowed.

Clark said any trip leaders with boater passes for Harpham Flat or Sandy Beach between May 21 and June 1 have to choose a different launch site or request a refund. Alternative launch sites include Wapinitia, Nena, Long Bend or Maupin City Park.

Maupin City Park is now the last take-out site available and all boats must exit before Maupin City Park.

Clark said BLM boat passes will limit group size to a max of 16 people in river segments 1, 3B and 4. A maximum of 24 people will be allowed in segment 2 and 3A. Group sizes will be limited to 16 people on the John Day Wild and Scenic River. Boating groups cannot combine at any time if the numbers are exceeded, Clark said.