BLM begins Central Oregon seasonal closures for nesting birds of prey

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Seasonal closures now in effect in some public lands around Central Oregon.

The Bureau of Land Management announced the wildlife closures to protect nesting birds of prey like eagles and prairie falcons in the area.

All public uses, including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and off-highway vehicle riding/driving, are prohibited in the following closure areas during the identified timeframes:

Tumalo Reservoir: An annual closure from January 1 to August 31 to protect nesting bald eagles. Visitors can still hike or ride in the northeast corner of this area or enjoy the nearby Cline Buttes Recreation Area.

Trout Creek Trail (south side of the Trout Creek Trail only): An annual closure from January 15 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Visitors are required to stay on the Trout Creek Trail or between Trout Creek Trail and the Lower Deschutes River. This closure includes the Trout Creek climbing walls. Visitors can still enjoy other nearby climbing locations, such as Rattlesnake, Skinners Butte, and the Gorge at Smith Rocks year-round.

Cline Buttes Recreation Area (portions of the Deep Canyon, Fryrear, Maston, and Jaguar Road only): An annual closure from February 1 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles and prairie falcons. Visitors can still enjoy other trails throughout this recreation area, including in the Tumalo Canal Historic Area and the Buttes, year-round.

Horny Hollow Trail near Crooked River Ranch : An annual closure from February 1 to August 31 to protect nesting golden eagles. Visitors can still enjoy other nearby trails, including Otter Bench, Scout Camp, Folley Waters, and Steelhead Falls, year-round.

Violating the closures can lead up to a $1,000 fine and even up to a year in prison.

These closures may be lifted earlier than the dates given above if monitoring demonstrates the nests are not being used, the nests have failed, or the young have fledged. However, none of the closures will be lifted prior to May 15.