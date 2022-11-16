▶️ BLM Oregon hiring for fire positions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bureau of Land Management will be hiring over the next few weeks for a number of fire positions in Oregon and Washington.

They include seasonal and permanent positions and include wildland firefighters and forestry technicians.

“And so we’re always looking to hire people at the at the lowest levels, bringing people into the agency and training them up with the ultimate goal of retention to,” said Larae Guillory of BLM Oregon/Washington.

You can find a link to the job openings here.

