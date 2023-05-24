Don’t use fireworks or these other items on BLM-managed land starting now

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire restrictions going into effect around the northwest. As of Tuesday, you are no longer allowed to use fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices or sky lanterns on Bureau of Land Management land in Oregon and Washington.

These restrictions do not include campfires.

Those who violate the rules can be fined up to $1,000 and receive a prison term of up to one year.

In addition, those found responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fighting the fire.

“Although we had a wet winter, we must still be careful with activities that can cause a spark to keep our first responders, local communities, and public lands safe from accidental wildfires,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director, in a statement. “We are seeing more invasive grass due to the wet weather, which dries out quickly without rain. Everyone can help by following fire restrictions and practicing fire safety while out on your public lands.”