Campfire restrictions along portions of Central Oregon rivers on Bureau of Land Management land will take effect on June 1, BLM announced Wednesday. The restrictions will continue until Oct. 15.

The rules affect portions of Crooked, Deschutes, John Day, and White Rivers and on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus (specific locations are at the bottom of this story).

“The river canyons present a combination of limited access, grassy fuels that dry out quickly, and steep slopes that allow wildfires to spread rapidly,” BLM said in a statement. “The number one goal of the BLM is promoting employee and public safety. Reducing the risk of wildfire helps BLM be a good neighbor in the river canyons, while facilitating commercial recreation and multiple-use opportunities.”

Commercially-manufactured lanterns and metal camp stoves for cooking will be allowed if they are fueled with bottled propane or liquid fuel.

Building, lighting and maintaining a campfire, charcoal fire or any type of open flame will be prohibited. Portable propane campfires and wood pellet burning devices are also not allowed.

Smoking will be limited to non-public buildings, inside vehicles, in boats that are on the water or while standing in water.

People who break the rules face a possible $1,000 fine and up to 12 months in jail.

Here are the specific locations where campfires won’t be allowed.

Within ½ mile of the Crooked River’s edge from the Bowman Dam to Lake Billy Chinook.

Within ½ mile of the Deschutes River’s edge from the Highway 20 bridge to the Columbia River, including Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.

Highway 20 bridge to the Columbia River, including Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus. Within ½ mile of Lake Billy Chinook’s edge, including BLM Beach dispersed recreation site located approximately ½ mile east of the Three Rivers Recreation Area on the south shore of the Metolius River arm of the lake.

Within ½ mile of the Lower White River’s edge from its confluence with the Deschutes River upstream to the eastern boundary of the Mount Hood National Forest.

Within ¼ mile of the John Day River’s edge in the following locations: The Mainstem John Day River from Tumwater Falls (River Mile 10) upstream to Kimberly (River Mile 185). The North Fork John Day River from the confluence with the mainstem at Kimberly (River Mile 0) upstream to the Umatilla National Forest boundary (River Mile 62). The South Fork John Day River from Smokey Creek (River Mile 6) upstream to the Malheur National Forest boundary (River Mile 47).



