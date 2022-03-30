BLM announces fee hike for NW Oregon recreation sites

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Visitors to Bureau of Land Management recreation sites in northwest Oregon will see new and increased fees this season.

The changes, the first in over 10 years, will take effect at 22 sites across the region in April.

The BLM keeps 100% of the fees to support local site operations, maintenance, and improvements. The funds also contribute to community partnerships and volunteer activities that support the BLM’s local recreation program.

The fee changes include increases and new fees at existing day use and overnight recreation sites.

However, a majority of undeveloped BLM-administered lands in the district will continue to provide free outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking and dispersed camping.

The program also includes a new $30 district-wide annual recreation pass.

This new pass will make it easier for frequent visitors to enjoy BLM public lands across northwestern Oregon.

The annual pass will provide access to all district day-use sites, except the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area in Newport. People can receive a free district-wide annual pass by volunteering for 12 hours in the Northwest Oregon District each year.

The new pass will replace the existing annual passes for the Wildwood and Shotgun Creek recreation areas, which will be discontinued. All recreation sites will continue to honor the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes.

New day use fees across the district, as follows:

$5 per passenger vehicle, carrying up to 9 passengers;

$5 per motorcycle;

$10 per van, carrying 10 to 19 passengers;

$20 per bus, carrying 20+ passengers.

Camping fees will increase based on amenities provided at each campsite.

$15 for primitive campsites;

Up to $40 for double campsites;

$26 to $36 for hookup sites;

$45 to $80 for cabins and yurts;

Group campsites will range from $50 to $420. Prices vary based on size, number of amenities, and whether they include a shelter. The flat fee will accommodate a base number of people. An additional cost will be added per person up to the site’s maximum occupancy.

More information about these recreational opportunities can be found at blm.gov/visit. Visitors can make reservations for many recreation sites at Recreation.gov.

To determine appropriate fee changes, BLM recreation specialists assessed the amenities at each site.

They based the assessment on criteria in the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

The site business plan includes a regional comparative market study of fees at similar recreation sites. The full plan can be found at https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans. The new and increased fees were approved following recommendation by the Western Oregon Resource Advisory Council.

For more information, please contact your closest BLM office.