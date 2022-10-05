▶️ Bend church holds 1st ‘Blessing of the Animals’ since COVID

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon students and their pets gather for a special ceremony in Bend Tuesday — the Blessing of the Animals.

The St. Francis of Assisi church on NE 27th Street held the first blessing since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were put in place.

“It was amazing to see how much different kinds of animals could be at one place at one time,” said Emily Johnson.

There were plenty of species from turtles to dogs and even a rubber chicken.

