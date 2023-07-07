▶️ WATCH: Scoot Henderson’s one-hand reverse layup wows crowd in Blazers debut

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson made his NBA Summer League debut Friday. And by early accounts, he’s looking like a No. 3 overall draft pick should look.

Henderson hit his first pro basket on a step-back jumper against the Houston Rockets.

But later, he wowed the crowd with a one-handed reverse layup around the guy who was picked after him in the draft, Amen Thompson.

Scoot Henderson with the blow-by and reverse… sheesh. Watch him take on fellow top-5 pick Amen Thompson in their respective #NBA2KSummerLeague debuts on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/6BctvBz0wd — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2023

Henderson had 13 points on 73% shooting, three rebounds, three assists in the first quarter.

Henderson finished with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 21 minutes of action. He left the game early with a right shoulder injury, according to the Blazers.