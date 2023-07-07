▶️ WATCH: Scoot Henderson’s one-hand reverse layup wows crowd in Blazers debut

Scoot Henderson
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, July 7th 2023

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson made his NBA Summer League debut Friday. And by early accounts, he’s looking like a No. 3 overall draft pick should look.

Henderson hit his first pro basket on a step-back jumper against the Houston Rockets.

But later, he wowed the crowd with a one-handed reverse layup around the guy who was picked after him in the draft, Amen Thompson.

Henderson had 13 points on 73% shooting, three rebounds, three assists in the first quarter.

Henderson finished with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one steal in 21 minutes of action. He left the game early with a right shoulder injury, according to the Blazers.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...