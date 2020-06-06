Black Lives Matter rallies start in Australia amid court ban

SYDNEY (AP) — Black Lives Matter protests across Australia are underway against a backdrop of a possible clashes between demonstrators and police in Sydney, after a court sided with police that the gathering posed too much risk for spreading the coronavirus.

The first gathering in the southern city of Adelaide was held to honor George Floyd and to protest against the deaths of indigenous Australians in custody.

That was the plan in Sydney as well, where thousands of people were expected to rally.

But New South Wales state Supreme Court Justice Des Fagan ruled on Friday that the rally was not an authorized public assembly.