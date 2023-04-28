▶️ Black Butte Ranch debuts new $20 million lodge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Black Butte Ranch unveiled its $20 million dining and meeting lodge Thursday, complete with a bar and event space.

The 22,100-square-foot lodge will house a restaurant and bar, a second-floor lounge and bar, private dining room, outdoor dining and a state-of-the-art kitchen that includes a catering facility. There will also be event space and a meeting room.

The new Lodge replaces Black Butte Ranch’s 50-year-old original lodge. After the old lodge was torn down, crews broke ground on the new structure in November 2021.

A 219-year-old ponderosa tree had to be removed to make way for the new structure and the wood is being reclaimed to make furniture for the future lodge.

The $20 million project is funded mainly by Black Butte Ranch homeowners who largely approved the change in two rounds of votes in 2021. Staff believes the nostalgia of the former lodge was the drawback for the roughly 30% of voters against the update.

The resort says it’s tried to incorporate some of the nostalgic things the homeowners wanted to see. Those elements include the old beams and floorboards, all of the art, and the doorway and bar made from timber on-site.