▶️ New Black Butte Ranch lodge a reflection of the landscape that inspired it

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, April 28th 2023

Black Butte Ranch unveiled its new lodge this week, 50 years after the construction of the original lodge was built in the same location.

The old lodge was a landmark and for many Black Butte residents, the idea of replacing it with a contemporary structure was not popular — at least not at first.

Photojournalist Joel Adams takes us on a tour of this new landmark, built to be a reflection of Black Butte Ranch and the unique landscape that inspired it. 

