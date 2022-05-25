Black bear that evaded capture for years caught, killed

SEATTLE (AP) — State officials say a large black bear that evaded capture in western Washington for more than two years was trapped and killed near Issaquah last week.

The Seattle Times reports the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife said the 5-year-old bear was captured in the Squak Mountain area, where he was spotted in garbage containers, bird feeders and fruit trees dozens of times.

The capture had taken on greater urgency because he was frequently seen in residential areas and was wearing a collar that had grown too tight.

WDFW made the decision to “lethally remove” the bear because it was determined his behavior would continue if the bear was relocated.

