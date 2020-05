In this Taste This! culinary adventure, Dave Jones visits with Birdseed Food Co owner Ashley Chase to get the scoop on her gluten-free granola. Birdseed granola is available locally at a variety of locations, including Newport Avenue Market in Bend, Oregon.

