▶️ Bird flu found in Deschutes County flock; Regional quarantine ordered

Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday a non-commercial flock of 30 chickens and 40 ducks and geese in Deschutes County has been confirmed to have avian influenza, or bird flu. A regional quarantine encompassing Bend and outlying areas is being activated.

This marks the fifth case in Oregon of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture considers this a poultry flock rather than a backyard flock, according to ODA. That’s because the owners sold the birds’ eggs to the public.

The birds have been euthanized and won’t get into the food system, ODA said. The agency says there is no immediate public health concern and says avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or eggs.

Because it’s a poultry flock, ODA said a regional quarantine is required to reduce the movement of poultry products. The state veterinarian is also required to issue the quarantine under federal and international disease control rules.

The quarantine area is in the city of Bend and outlying areas. This map shows the borders of the quarantine. People can put in their address to determine if their home is in the quarantine zone.

The quarantine will continue while agriculture officials conduct surveillance to ensure there are no other bird flu cases.

Poultry owners, both commercial and backyard, are urged to keep wild birds and domestic flocks separated to help prevent the spread of bird flu.

ODA asks that death or illness of domestic birds be reported by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt Phone: 1-800-347-7028). For wild birds, contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov. Do not handle the birds.