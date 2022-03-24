Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $8.5M to Portland Habitat for Humanity

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Habitat for Humanity in the Portland, Oregon, region received its largest-ever charitable donation — $8.5 million — this week from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The contribution comes at a critical time as Oregon residents continue to feel the effects of an affordable housing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.

The donation is a small portion of nearly $4 billion that Scott donated to 465 nonprofits, she announced in a blog post Wednesday.

The philanthropist has donated more than $12 billion to charitable causes since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

Scott, who is worth about $48 billion according to Forbes, signed the Giving Pledge through which many billionaires have promised to donate more than half of their wealth.