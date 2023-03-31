Bill to criminalize help for Idaho minors’ abortions passes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that seeks to criminalize helping minors get an abortion without parental consent has won final passage in Idaho’s legislature and is bound for the governor’s desk.

The measure, which passed on Thursday, would be the first of its kind in the U.S.

It seeks to restrict travel by creating the crime of “abortion trafficking.”

It also would bar adults from obtaining abortion pills for a minor or “recruiting, harboring or transporting the pregnant minor” without the consent of the minor’s parent or guardian.

People convicted of breaking the law would face two to five years in prison, and could also be sued by the minor’s parent or guardian.