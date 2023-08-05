▶️ Bill Boos retires from Bend Fire after 26 years, hired as Sunriver chief

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A firefighting career worth remembering. But while one chapter ends, another begins.

“There is not a lot of families out there that have three generations of firefighters,” said Bill Boos, the newly retired Chief of Operations for Bend Fire and Rescue. “So, it is near and dear to my heart that my son is following in my footsteps, and I followed in my dad’s footsteps.”

After 40 years — 26 with Bend Fire and Rescue — Boos is retiring.

On Friday, old crew members and friends celebrated his time at the station.

“The young guys and gals that work for the fire department are going to miss him, and he is going to leave a hole,” said former Bend Fire coworker Make Baxter. “So, they are going to have to find some quality people to replace him.”

Though his time with Bend Fire has come to an end, his career continues where it started.

“Well, It’s ironic,” Boos said. “I am going back to Sunriver as the Sunriver chief. I signed the contract today. I am looking forward to it. My dad was the assistant fire chief down there. It is a dream that I never thought possible.”

Since his first days at Sunriver as a young firefighter, his crewmates knew he would accomplish big things.

“When he came in, some guys from Sunriver made a comment,” said Baxter. “They said Bill is going to go far in your department. It is not going to take him long to rise in the ranks of officers, and they were right.”

There’s not much Boos didn’t conquer during his fire career.

“You know he did everything from taking care of the citizens of Bend and the district, right up to the state and the Oregon Fire Chief’s Association,” said former Sisters Fire chief and longtime friend Tyler Robertson. “He was the president. “So, he has done everything.”

Boos had a career worth remembering.

“Being a part of the history,” he said. “It is all-embracing. It just brings a warm feeling to your heart to know that you have been able to serve the community and the citizens and to be able to do the thing you are able to do when you work for the fire service.”

A career not quite finished yet.

“The citizens of Sunriver are very lucky to get him,” said Roberston.