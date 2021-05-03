Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates say they’re divorcing.

The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said Monday that they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation.

In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.

Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.

How the couple end up settling their estate and any impact on the foundation will be closely watched.