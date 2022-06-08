Biles, Raisman, Maroney, others seek $1 billion from FBI over Nassar

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor.

There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year.

Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday.

Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists.

An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI.

In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.