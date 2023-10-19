▶️ Central Oregon groups build bikes for youth impacted by foster care

by Peyton Thomas

Hayden Homes partnered up with Every Child Central Oregon Thursday to build bikes for youth impacted by foster care.

They spent the afternoon at Tetherow transforming 20 boxes into future gifts for kids across our region.

“We get our hands dirty, get down in the in the grass and be screwing the screws,” said Katie McGowan, corporate marketing manager, Hayden Homes. “And hopefully hanging some tassels.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: La Pine Community Health Center gets massive donation from billionaire

RELATED: Bend approves $500,000 toward middle-income housing pilot program

It’s estimated more than 250 kids are in foster care at any given time throughout Central Oregon.

Bikes will be distributed throughout the remainder of the year.

“A bike means everything,” Williams said. “When kids are coming into foster care, they’re coming with very, very little.”

She expects to receive requests from foster families almost immediately, and is looking forward to beginning the delivery process.

“To be able to give them something extra like a bike that belongs to them is a special experience and I’ve been lucky enough to deliver a few and just watch kids cry,” Williams said.