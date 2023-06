by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 2023 RodeHouse Poker Run was held Saturday at Wildhorse Harley Davidson.

Starting at 9:30 bikers rode to different locations to pick up cards, but had to return by 2:30 to turn in their hand.

This is the first year the run will benefit Deschutes County’s Shop with a Cop program.

Kinne Callaway hopes the event will raise $1,500 to $2,000.