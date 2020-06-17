Bike found following discovery of Portland man’s body; no new evidence recovered

The bike belonging to a Portland man who was found dead east of Bend on Sunday has been recovered, but an additional search for evidence Wednesday came up empty.

Lt. Chad Davis with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen had found the bike belonging to 36-year-old John Sims near Trail 20 east of the Millican OHV play area.

ATV riders came upon Sims’ body about one mile north of Highway 20 near milepost 28 around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

His bike, which sustained some damage from an apparent crash, was found less than a mile from where Sims was found, Davis said.

Davis said the investigation determined Sims had come to the area to visit the observatory, driving to an area above the Pine Mountain US Forets Service Campground where he parked his 2008 Subaru Forester.

It’s believed Sims left his car and went for a mountain bike ride and at some point became separated from his bike. Davis said Sims appeared to have walked several miles before he collapsed at the location where he was found by the ATV riders.

“Based on the condition of Sims’ body, it appeared he died due to exposure to the elements,” Davis said. “It was also determined his body had been at the location for several days.”

Davis said there was no indication a crime was committed.

On Wednesday, 21 members of the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Unit and a couple of deputies responded to the scene to continue looking for evidence.

Davis said the search grid consisted of an area between where the bike was found and Sims’ body was discovered.

No additional evidence was found, Davis said.