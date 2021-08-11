Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Passage provides momentum as it’s now headed to the House.

The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

Biden said it shows that “democracy can still work.”

The Senate turns next to Biden’s bigger package, a $3.5 trillion plan with debate likely to extend into the fall.