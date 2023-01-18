▶️ Driver rescued from heavy snow east of Prineville by Crook Co. SAR

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Search and Rescue helped rescue a Redmond-area man Tuesday whose vehicle was trapped in heavy snow. They say it’s a reminder to know the conditions and to be prepared.

Here is the release from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 17th, 2023, Crook County Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to a 911 call of a stranded motorist in the area of Big Summit Prairie.

Due to limited cell service, the stranded motorist was able to text 911 with a generalized location.

Utilizing GPS data, SAR members determined a possible location as Ochocos National Forest in the area of United Sates Forest Service Road (USFR) 42 and USFR Spur Road 4215 a rural area Northeast of Prineville.

Due to the known snowpack in the area ten total SAR personnel responded to the call.

Utilizing specialized vehicles to include snowmobiles and a specialized tracked side by side.

The male subject was located with his vehicle uninjured. It was determined the male subject had become stuck in the heavy snow accumulation.

The male subject was provided transport back to the Prineville area and then was transported back to his residence in the Redmond area.

Crook County SAR would like to remind everyone that whenever you are traveling, especially in the mountains, to let someone know where you are going, when you will be back, and stick to your plan. Please take adequate food, water and warm clothing in case you get stuck, regardless of the road conditions.