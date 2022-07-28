▶️ New bike park on Bend’s east side nearing completion

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

A new bike park is taking shape in Big Sky Park on Bend’s east side. The project will include a pump track, tot zone, bike skills development area and a mile-long trail around the park’s perimeter.

The bike park with riding challenges for all skill levels joins Big Sky’s multi-purpose sports fields that host soccer, football, lacrosse and baseball, an existing playground and picnic shelters.

A pump track with hills, banked turns, and jumps is the first of several new amenities.

“We are still in construction and the bike park is not currently open,” said Jason Powell, Bend Parks and Recreation construction manager. “We are still anticipating a fall opening. With delivery of further amenities, there’s numerous subcontractors working on different elements of the bike park as well as the picnic shelter.”

The bike park is a small but important part of $2.8 million in upgrades to Big Sky park including new access roads, increased parking and improved irrigation systems.

A $350,000 grant from the Visit Bend Sustainability Fund is accelerating construction of the bike park.

“With the grant funding we received, we were able to do a portion of the bike park work. The hopes are in the near future to be able to do the slope style course as well. This isn’t the total vision of the bike park but it is a substantial portion of it.”

The pump track is among the most visible of many improvements at Big Sky Park. Its steep slopes and banked turns still need to be covered with rubberized, porous asphalt to stabilize the earthwork so that it can withstand all the use it likely will receive when it opens to the public in a few months.