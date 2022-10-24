▶️ Security video shows Big O Bagels burglar trying to break open safe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Monday, October 24th 2022

Security camera video shows a burglar trying to break into a small safe at a Redmond business. It’s one of at least nine burglaries at over six days last week that Redmond Police are investigating.

The video was recorded at Big O Bagels on SW 17th Street, which Redmond Police say was burglarized on Oct. 16.

In the video, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt using Channellock-style pliers to try to break the safe open. The person then pulls out a flashlight to take a closer look at their work.

A separate photo also shows the person holding the safe. They are wearing a mask. 

There is also an image of the back of another person wearing a jacket that says The North Face.

A security video image from a burglary at Big O Bagels in Redmond, Ore., Oct. 16, 2022.
A security video image from a burglary at Big O Bagels in Redmond, Ore., Oct. 16, 2022.

The burglaries occurred between Saturday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 20, Redmond Police said in a statement. In most cases, the burglars showed up on foot, broke in after hours and stole or attempted to steal cash.

Police are also asking businesses to check their surveillance camera video to see if they have any information on the suspects.

Criminal activity, such as theft, criminal mischief and burglary have a tremendous impact on small local businesses, as it is financially difficult for these businesses to maintain operations when they are victims of crimes

Below is a full list of businesses that were hit.

Case Number   Date (2022) Time Frame Location (Redmond, OR)
22-28648 10/15 Prior 8:00 a.m.  Fiesta Mazatlan 905 SW Rimrock Way
22-28771    10/16 7:00 p.m. Big O Bagels 816 SW 17th St
22-29062  10/18 – 10/19  2:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.  Mo’s Egg House 950 SW Veterans Way #100
22-29088  10/16 8:00 p.m.  Jody’s Diner 807 SW 17th St.
22-29172  10/19  9:00 p.m.  Choice Car Wash 650 NW Jackpine Ave.
22-29175  10/19-10/20  6:10 p.m. to 7:45 a.m.  Redmond Bazaar 531 NW Elm Ave.
22-29180  10/19  9:00 p.m.  Salon Bliss 621 SW Evergreen Ave.
22-29815  10/19  9:45 p.m.  Brightside Thrift Store 838 NW 5th St.
22-29197  10/19   11:39 p.m. Spirit Halloween 798 NW 5th St.
