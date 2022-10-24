▶️ Security video shows Big O Bagels burglar trying to break open safe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Security camera video shows a burglar trying to break into a small safe at a Redmond business. It’s one of at least nine burglaries at over six days last week that Redmond Police are investigating.

The video was recorded at Big O Bagels on SW 17th Street, which Redmond Police say was burglarized on Oct. 16.

In the video, you can see someone in a hooded sweatshirt using Channellock-style pliers to try to break the safe open. The person then pulls out a flashlight to take a closer look at their work.

A separate photo also shows the person holding the safe. They are wearing a mask.

There is also an image of the back of another person wearing a jacket that says The North Face.

RELATED: Redmond arson leaves 2 buildings a complete loss

RELATED: Just a drill: 1st responders practice airplane off runway at Redmond Airport

The burglaries occurred between Saturday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 20, Redmond Police said in a statement. In most cases, the burglars showed up on foot, broke in after hours and stole or attempted to steal cash.

Police are also asking businesses to check their surveillance camera video to see if they have any information on the suspects.

“Criminal activity, such as theft, criminal mischief and burglary have a tremendous impact on small local businesses, as it is financially difficult for these businesses to maintain operations when they are victims of crimes

Below is a full list of businesses that were hit.