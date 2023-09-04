Outdoors reminder: Big game may be more aggressive during the fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest wants to remind people enjoying the outdoors that we’re getting close to breeding season for big game. And that means those animals may become aggressive and bolder.

The Forest Service posted on Facebook that fall is the start of rutting season. Here are some things to remember:

Always observe wildlife from a distance

Avoid conflicts by keeping pets on leash and do not allow them to bark at, lunge at or chase wildlife

If an animal is carefully watching you and appears jumpy when you move, you are too close

Fall is also the start of migration season, when big game move from summer habitat to winter habitat. Expect to see animals on the move

Watch for wildlife while driving especially near dawn and dusk

