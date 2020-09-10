Big drop reported in vaping by US teenagers

NEW YORK (AP) — A new federal report shows vaping rates among U.S. teenagers fell dramatically this year, especially among middle school students.

The drop comes in the wake of last year’s outbreak of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

The national survey released Wednesday found that just under 20% of high school students and 5% of middle schools students were recent users of electronic cigarettes and other vaping products.

That marks a big decline from a similar survey last year.

That found about 28% of high school students and about 11% of middle school students recently vaped.