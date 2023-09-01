▶️ Little Did I Know: Completing the Big Butte Challenge

by Scott Elnes

One of the summertime activities available to those who love the outdoors is called the Big Butte Challenge. The goal of the challenge is to hike eight specific buttes between Memorial Day and Labor Day. For each one you summit, you get a token for a free beer.

Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes shows you the final chapter of a summer spent getting high on life.

MORE LITTLE DID I KNOW

Little Did I Know: Taking on the Big Butte Challenge

Little Did I Know: G.P. Putnam

Little Did I Know: Birth of the Central Oregon mountain biking scene

Little Did I Know: History of Central Oregon mountain biking

Little Did I Know: Mt. Bachelor vs. Broken Top tale of the tape