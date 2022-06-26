Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

MUNICH (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe.

His trip comes as the 4-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are only deepening.

Biden first joins a meeting of the Group of Seven leading economic powers in the Bavarian Alps of Germany before traveling to Madrid for a NATO summit.

The global coalition bolstering Ukraine and punishing Russia for its aggression has showed signs of fraying amid skyrocketing inflation in food and energy prices caused by the conflict.