Biden’s Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is taking shape at the slowest pace of any in modern history, with just over a dozen nominees for top posts confirmed more than a month into his tenure.

Among Biden’s 23 nominees with Cabinet rank, just 13 have been confirmed by the Senate, a little over half.

And among the 15 core nominees to lead federal agencies, 10 have been confirmed, or about two thirds.

Biden’s Cabinet was thrown into further uncertainty Tuesday when his nominee to lead the White House budget office, Neera Tanden, withdrew from consideration.