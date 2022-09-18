Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

by The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral.

The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

The president made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket in the ornate 900-year-old Westminster Hall.

People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. to honor the queen.

King Charles III, meanwhile, held a reception for heads of state and other leaders Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace.