Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation in SOTU address

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden has vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared Tuesday night that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”

He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech.

They stood and cheered.

The U.S. president is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia’s aggression.