Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible

by The Associated Press
  |  
Friday, September 24th 2021

President Joe Biden is urging those now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to get the added protection.

His plea comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday.

Biden praised the decision and aimed to set aside any unease about the vaccination by saying that he would get his own booster soon.

