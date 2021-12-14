Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to view damage from last week’s devastating tornadoes that killed dozens of people and displaced thousands more.

Biden announced the upcoming trip following a briefing with homeland security and disaster response officials to discuss what more the federal government can do to support those impacted by the natural disaster.

Biden says his administration was working to help people gain “peace of mind” so they can “actually put their head on a pillow, lie down and be able to know their kids are going to be okay.”