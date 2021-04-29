Biden to the nation and world: ‘America is rising anew’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew.”

He's pointing to the nation's emergence from the pandemic as a vital moment to rebuild the U.S. economy.

Biden is urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

He’s marking his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of coronavirus restrictions.