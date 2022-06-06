Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered emergency measures to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels. He’s also declared a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia.

The actions announced Monday aim to jumpstart an industry key to meeting Biden’s climate change-fighting goals.

Biden use of the Defense Production Act and other executive actions come amid complaints by industry groups that the solar sector is being slowed by supply chain problems due to a Commerce Department inquiry into possible trade violations involving Chinese products.

The White House says Biden’s actions aim to increase domestic production of solar panel parts, building installation materials, high-efficiency heat pumps and other components like cells used for clean-energy generated fuels.

