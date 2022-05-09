Biden signs Ukraine bill, seeks $40B aid, in Putin rejoinder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies.

The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war.

The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine.

It all serves as a rejoinder to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has seized on Victory in Europe Day, the anniversary of Germany’s unconditional surrender in 1945 and Russia’s biggest patriotic holiday, to rally his people behind the invasion.