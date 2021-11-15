Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal; Brown on hand for ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law before a bipartisan celebratory crowd on the White House lawn.

Biden declared that the infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.

But prospects are grim for further bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Biden pivots back to more difficult negotiations for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package.

The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was on hand at the White House for the signing ceremony and issued this statement.

“This historic investment will be a gamechanger for Oregon, and our nation — rebuilding our roads and bridges, bringing affordable broadband and clean drinking water to our communities, and building Oregon’s resilience to natural disasters,” she said. “Infrastructure is critical to supporting the way Oregonians live, travel and stay active. This bill will both modernize our infrastructure and bring good-paying jobs to communities across our state — all while helping tackle climate change. We are excited and ready.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring billions of dollars in federal funding to Oregon, including: