Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus goal on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, officials say the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with shots.

The Biden administration announced the outlines of a plan to “loan” vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president announced that the U.S. is on the cusp of injecting 100 million doses to Americans— well ahead of his goal of reaching the benchmark within his first 100 days in office.

Biden announced the U.S. will hit the 100 million on Friday—the 58th day of his administration.