Biden rallies NATO support ahead of confrontation with Putin

BRUSSELS (AP) — Joe Biden has used his first appearance at the NATO summit as president to call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to step back from provocative actions targeting the U.S. and allies.

NATO allies, meanwhile, joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a “constant security challenge.”

Biden said he had extensive talks with NATO leaders about his plans to meet with Putin on Wednesday.

He said all expressed support or gratitude for his plan to tell Putin directly to stop Russian-originated cyber attacks against the West, end the violent stifling of political dissidents, and cease Russian election interference outside its borders.