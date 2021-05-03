Biden raises Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally raising the nation’s cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year.

The move comes weeks after Biden faced bipartisan blowback for his delay in replacing the record-low ceiling of 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump.

Biden last month moved to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, removing one roadblock to refugees entering the U.S., but he initially stopped short of lifting the annual cap.

But Biden faced sharp pushback and swiftly reversed course.

Biden says the previous limit “did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees.”