Biden prime-time speech: Trump, allies threaten democracy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism.

In a speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.”

In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence.”

Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests.

In a pre-speech rebuttal in Scranton, Pennsylvania, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”

RELATED: Trump documents: No immediate ruling on outside legal expert