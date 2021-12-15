Biden pledges `whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states recover and rebuild after a series of deadly tornadoes that he says left a trail of unimaginable devastation.

During a stop in Dawson Springs, the president said that “the scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief.”

Biden also spoke of the stress felt by victims of natural disasters such as the weekend storms that swept across eight states.

He also said it was urgent that people be moved from emergency shelters in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the same time, the president praised the outpouring of support from reeling communities.