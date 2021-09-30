Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal

by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Joe Biden’s government overhaul agenda at stake, Democrats are charging headlong into trouble.

Thursday’s promised vote on the first piece, a slimmer $1 trillion public works bill, is faltering amid stalled talks on his more ambitious package.

Attention is focused on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to spell out what size package they can live with. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated she’s pressing ahead, trying to strike a Biden deal in time to vote on the companion $1 trillion public works bill.

Meanwhile, Congress moved closer to resolving a separate issue over keeping the government funded past Thursday’s fiscal yearend.